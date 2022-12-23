Lakers Rumors: LA Might Be Shifting Back Its Trade Timeline Yet Again – All Lakers

The Lakers are not ready to depart with their future first round picks, but the injury to Anthony Davis is speeding up a need to make a move. Alongside the injury issues, LeBron James only continues to get older and is still playing out of his mind.

The team is looking to capitalize, but the sense of urgency is much lower than it needs to be especially with the Lakers currently sitting 13th in the west. Small improvements can come to aid the Davis injury, but some win-now moves should be discussed.

Although trade speculations remain high, a chance of the Lakers doing a trade sometime before the end of the year seems highly unlikely so far. Options continue to remain open but insiders suggest the team is looking to wait longer (via Jovan Buha, The Athletic).

“Not for at least two to four weeks (the end of December through mid-January), according to multiple league sources with knowledge of their plans. NBA trade history shows that trades don’t happen until January on the early side. Most happen within the final week of the trade deadline. There are exceptions, of course, and the Lakers hope to be one of them.”

Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn continue to be circulated in trade talks in hopes of adding some more depth, but in order to win-now the Lakers need to trade more assets. Russell Westbrook has been playing better, but packaging him up with some first round picks might be the best option rather than waiting for him to walk for nothing at the end of the season.