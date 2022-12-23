Lakers Rumors: LA Might Be Shifting Back Its Trade Timeline Yet Again – All Lakers

The Lakers are not ready to depart with their future first round picks, but the injury to Anthony Davis is speeding up a need to make a move. Alongside the injury issues, LeBron James only continues to get older and is still playing out of his mind.

The team is looking to capitalize, but the sense of urgency is much lower than it needs to be especially with the Lakers currently sitting 13th in the west. Small improvements can come to aid the Davis injury, but some win-now moves should be discussed.

