Lakers Rumors: LA Hoping Three-Time All-Star Becomes Available Via Trade – All Lakers

Your Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly still holding out hope that they can make a trade for a third All-Star to pair with incumbents Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Longtime NBA Reporter Marc Stein writes in a new edition of his Substack newsletter that Rival NBA teams are convinced LA would prefer to hold on to its two biggest trade assets, future first-round draft selections in 2027 and 2029, “in case a currently unforeseen shot to trade for a legitimate third star—like Washington’s Bradley Beal—materializes suddenly.”

