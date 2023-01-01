Lakers: Patrick Beverly Opens Up About Difficult Journey to NBA – All Lakers

The best basketball players in the world play in the National Basketball Association. It is the cream of the crop, and no other league comes close.

And even though they all play in the same league, it doesn’t mean their journey was all the same.

Some were gifted from birth and talented from high school all the way to the NBA, and others had to scratch and claw their way into the league.

The latter is the case with Lakers guard Patrick Beverly. Beverly appeared in Kevin Hart’s “Cold as Balls” show and discussed his journey to the NBA.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button