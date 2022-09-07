Lakers’ Patrick Beverley fires Russell Westbrook, LeBron James warns to NBA

Patrick Beverley is excited about pairing up with Russell Westbrook on the Los Angeles Lakers’ backcourt, as well as playing alongside LeBron James. After all, he knows they can be dangerous when they click.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after practice, Beverley revealed how he sees himself thriving alongside Westbrook. Darvin Ham already has a plan for the two of them, and Pat Bev is confident that they are the “perfect” partners considering the different things they do on the floor.

“I shoot a ton out of the right-corner wing,” Beverley explained, via ESPN. “They post on the left wing out of [timeouts], he likes to post on the right wing. I shoot 50% from the left-corner 3. It works. To have another ball handler out there with me, obviously with LeBron also, the more ball handlers the better you are as a team.”

Patrick Beverley also didn’t hide his excitement about playing with LeBron James, who is in conversation for the GOAT status. Alongside Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, the veteran guard sees their combination as a Nightmare matchup, especially in the playoffs.

“Who doesn’t?” Beverley said when asked if he is looking forward to playing with James. “You’re talking about GOAT status, not only him, you’re talking about GOAT status all the way across.

“We’re a Matchup problem, we’re a Matchup problem for anybody. In order for us to be a Matchup problem, we have to get to the playoffs, and Playoffs are matchups, and we’re a Matchup problem for everybody, across the board, and we know that. And our business is just getting to the playoffs, and we get to the playoffs, the guys who, all that polarizing figure, now you guys take us where we gotta go, that’s the mindset.”

Reporter: “You’ll be playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.” Patrick Beverley: “They’re gonna be playing with me. I made the Playoffs last year, they didn’t. It’s a difference.” 💀 (wrong @SpectrumSN)pic.twitter.com/tDuSYUfXJK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 6, 2022

Fans will certainly love the optimism from Beverley, especially after a rather forgettable season for the team. Perhaps that confidence and swagger were what’s missing from the franchise in their failed bid to make the playoffs.

Hopefully Beverley’s addition will have a positive impact on the Lakers. There are always high expectations on the team, and considering their current roster, all eyes will be on them once again.