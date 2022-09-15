Lakers Owner The Latest NBA Exec To Bend Knee To China

Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss gave us the usual NBA talking points on Fox Business Thursday morning when asked about the Association’s relationship with China.

And by talking points, I mean 45 seconds of Hemming and hawing, a lot of looking up at the sky, and a couple clichés to really drive home the point.

As usual, by the end of the response, you found yourself far more confused than when it started.

I’ve watched it three times and I’m still not sure what Buss said.

“What I, uh, believe is sports is, uh, uh, something that we can all share together by playing basketball,” Buss told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

“And being one of the most popular sports all over the world, we’re sending a message about who we are and what’s important to us and what we value, and I think sports is a really important vehicle for that.”

What? If you’re not going to admit what we all know and see, I’m thinking a “no comment” would’ve probably done the trick.

Instead, we get word salad from the Lakers’ owner. A lot of it.

Another NBA Exec punts on the China question

Look, it’s obvious at this point that speaking out against China is a no-no in the NBA. Just ask Enes Kanter Freedom, who criticized the CCP last year and is now a free agent.

Buss could’ve talked about how China destroys human rights, has modern day concentration camps, and shuts down anyone or anything searching for freedom.

She could’ve said, ‘You know what, it’s probably not a great look for the NBA, maybe we should talk about this.’

But she instead chose to discuss how basketball is one of the most popular sports in the world and how it’s some sort of vessel for love. Once again, another NBA Exec bends the knee to China.

Buss did get one thing right, though.

“We’re sending a message about who we are.”

Can’t argue with that.