Lakers One Of Many Teams Interested If Bulls Guard Zach LaVine Becomes Available

The Los Angeles Lakers are still armed with the pieces necessary to make a big move at the trade deadline, but all of the recent Rumors have suggested the team is more likely to make a smaller move or no move at all. However, those reports have also suggested that should an All-Star caliber player become available, that could entice the Lakers and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine would seem to qualify.

LaVine has made the All-Star team in each of the last two seasons and was a big part of the Bulls reaching the Playoffs last season for the first time in five years. But this season, LaVine’s numbers have dipped and the Bulls are greatly underperforming leading some to wonder if they may decide to blow things up.

There have been rumblings about LaVine being unhappy with his role in Chicago, and according to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Lakers are one of the teams who could be interested in trading for the Bulls guard should he be made available ahead of the trade deadline :

If the Chicago Bulls make Zach LaVine available before the trade deadline, Rival executives are keeping an eye on several teams who could be interested in trading for him, including the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Miami Heat.

LaVine just signed a five-year max contract with the Bulls this past offseason, so he is locked in for the long term. The Lakers would surely have to send Russell Westbrook and their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in such a potential move. The salaries don’t quite match up, however, so the Bulls would actually have to add in another player to make that work with the salary of Alex Caruso lining up perfectly.

The interest in LaVine by the Lakers would make a ton of sense. He is an unbelievable Perimeter scorer who can create his own shot and for others as well as he averages nearly four assists per game in his career. He is also a 38.5 percent 3-point shooter for his career so he would bring floor spacing as well, and at just 27 years old, is someone who the team could pair with Anthony Davis for the future.

Additionally, LaVine is familiar with the area having attended UCLA and is represented by Klutch Sports so there are plenty of factors in the Lakers’ favor. It is still no guarantee that the Bulls even choose to shop LaVine, but the Lakers would likely at least make a call to see what it would take to bring him in.

Lakers giving serious consideration to making no moves at the trade deadline

The Lakers have been very patient about making the right move at the trade deadline this season, not wanting to sacrifice their future draft picks in moves that don’t make them contenders. And reportedly if that move doesn’t materialize, the team could choose to stand pat.

Recent reports suggest that there is serious consideration within the Lakers on not making any moves should there not be a move that makes them a realistic contender.

