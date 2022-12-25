Lakers News: Why Lakers Twitter Blames Nike For Latest LA Loss To Hornets – All Lakers

Friday night, your Los Angeles Lakers fell in the final seconds of a close loss to the visiting Charlotte Hornets, 134-130.

With the contest still to be decided and the Lakers trailing by just a possession, 132-130, Los Angeles All-Star forward LeBron James drove the ball towards the basket to make a play, but was forced to pass the rock when he slipped as his right sneaker slipped off and he fell.

