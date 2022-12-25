Lakers News: Why Lakers Twitter Blames Nike For Latest LA Loss To Hornets – All Lakers

Friday night, your Los Angeles Lakers fell in the final seconds of a close loss to the visiting Charlotte Hornets, 134-130.

With the contest still to be decided and the Lakers trailing by just a possession, 132-130, Los Angeles All-Star forward LeBron James drove the ball towards the basket to make a play, but was forced to pass the rock when he slipped as his right sneaker slipped off and he fell.

Hoops took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the relative inefficiency of LBJ’s footwear:

The GOAT conversation was of course reignited, given that Chicago Bulls Legend Michael Jordan was never betrayed by his own signature shoes on the hardwood:

Another fan called for King James to get more consistent assistance from his sneakers:

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. These contrasting pictures are certainly worth double that. In the top image, King James is sitting contemplatively, having just won his fourth NBA title and NBA Finals MVP Trophy with LA in 2020. Three seasons later, he is sitting for an entirely different reason, during a thus-far Brutal 13-19 season.

Here’s hoping that The Chosen One’s shoes provide a bit more support Tomorrow night, when the Lakers try to cut off their current losing streak at three games at American Airlines Arena against former Lakers Assistant Coach Jason Kidd, All-Star guard Luka Doncic and the rest of their Dallas Mavericks.