Lakers News: What Position Shaquille O’Neal Thinks Best Fits Anthony Davis – All Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis has been on a tear. He’s playing like his dominant self and is re-establishing himself as one of the best players in the NBA.

As soon as the Lakers traded for him in the summer of 2019, he was instantly put into the conversation of great Lakers’ big men. The list is astonishing; they were not only great Laker big men but also all-time greats in basketball: George Mikan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, and some might put Pau Gasol up there, although he played at both the power forward and center spots .

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button