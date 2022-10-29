Lakers News: The Lakers Roster Doesn’t Work In Today’s NBA Because of Lack of Shooters – All Lakers

It’s quite obvious the league has been dominated by Steph Curry and the Warriors for nearly the past decade. There formula is simple, shoot more 3-pointers and make more 3-pointers than your opponent and you will win games.

This has been the Lakers Kryptonite for the beginning of the season and if the Lakers don’t get some shooters soon, it will end badly. The historically bad start to the season as left Stephen A. Smith speechless for the disappointment the Lakers have given so far (via Get Up, ESPN).

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button