Lakers News: The Inspiration Behind Bronny James’ Jersey Number Has Lakers Ties – All Lakers

Lakers News: The Inspiration Behind Bronny James' Jersey Number Has Lakers Ties

Many basketball players have a reason behind their jersey number; people wear the number 23 for Michael Jordan or LeBron James, 8 or 24 for Kobe Bryant, or a certain number has a special meaning towards the individual.

Sometimes it means nothing, but most of the time, it means something, and that’s the case for the eldest son of LeBron James, Bronny James Jr. According to Legion Hoops, James Jr dons the number 0 because of his favorite player and Lakers point guard, Russell Westbrook.

