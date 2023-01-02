Lakers News: Showtime Laker Raves About Insane Scoring Night From LeBron James – All Lakers

Star Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James impressed legendary Showtime-era Lakers small forward James Worthy with his highlight reel-worthy performance against the Atlanta Hawks in a 130-121 win Friday.

LeBron poured in a whopping 47 points on 18-of-27 shooting from the floor and 7-of-9 shooting from the Charity stripe. The 18-time All-Star logged a near triple-double, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out nine assists.

