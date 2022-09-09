Lakers News: Should Russell Westbrook Be Ranked Higher In NBA 2K23? – All Lakers

NBA Today apparently didn’t watch a lot of Los Angeles Lakers or Minnesota Timberwolves basketball this season. Cassidy Hubbarth, Los Angeles Sparks power forward Chiney Ogwumike, Matt Barnes and Brian Windhorst spoke about what they felt was NBA 2K doing Russell Westbrook dirty with their latest player ranking for the embattled LA point guard. The latest edition of the video game, NBA 2K23, is out today.

