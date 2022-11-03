Lakers News: Second Straight Lakers Win Has Basketball Twitter Feeling Some Kind Of Way – All Lakers

Your Los Angeles Lakers Secured their second straight win of the 2022-23 season against a good New Orleans Pelicans club on Wednesday night. Granted, New Orleans was missing its second-best player in Brandon Ingram, and the team had some insane gaffes in the game’s closing minutes. On the flip side of that, the Lakers missed five straight field goal looks in that same window, so maybe karmically things really evened out.

