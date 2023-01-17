Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Makes More Triple-Double History – All Lakers

They don’t call Russell Westbrook Mr. Triple-Double for nothing. The NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles found himself in a position to make even more history on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers, and that’s exactly what he did.

With his triple-double against Philadelphia, Westbrook is now officially the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles as a reserve with four. A few weeks ago against the Orlando Magic, Westbrook tied Detlef Schrempf at the top of the all-time list. Now, Westbrook sits in the No. 1 spot all by himself.

