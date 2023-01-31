Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Enters NBA Record Books In This Category – All Lakers

Tonight, in an unfortunately undermanned 121-104 road loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers reserve point guard Russell Westbrook carved his way into some heady company, Entering the top 10 all-time assist leaders across the NBA and ABA with this dish:

.

