Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Developing Bond With LA – All Lakers

Russell Westbrook’s tenure as a Los Angeles Laker has been a roller coaster. LA traded for the 2017 MVP in the summer of 2021, and many had Championship aspirations for the purple and gold. That hasn’t panned out, and many blame Westbrook for not fitting in with LA’s other two stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

It’s not Westbrook’s fault as much as it’s the front office’s fault, but nevertheless, Westbrook had a nightmarish first season as a Laker.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button