Brooklyn Nets ex-All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving still has plenty of game left on the court, but his behavior off it has been so erratic and at teams Outright Bizarre that he has become something of a toxic asset across the league. A lengthy injury history hasn’t exactly helped the 30-year-old’s case either.

Still, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, rumblings continue that your Los Angeles Lakers might be targeting a Hollywood reunion between Irving and his former Cleveland Cavaliers compatriot LeBron James. That dynamic duo won a very memorable title together in 2016, and all told led the club to three consecutive NBA Finals Appearances from 2015-17, In the summer of 2017, Irving demanded a trade away from the franchise and was moved to the Boston Celtics . With a new supporting cast, James and Kevin Love went back to the Finals in 2018 anyway.

