Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Suspended By NBA – All Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended by the NBA for three games, the league announced in a statement. Pat Bev will thus miss back-to-back contests against the Spurs on Friday and Saturday, as well as next week’s bout with the Indiana Pacers.

Beverley himself predicted he would face some level of punishment for a blatant cheap-shot foul on Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, and acknowledged postgame that he regretted the incident.

The 6’1″ Veteran guard said after the fact that he took umbrage with the Phoenix big man for standing over Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who had been knocked to the ground by All-Stars Suns shooting guard Devin Booker while the two battled for a rebound late in an eventual 115-105 Lakers loss. While Ayton stood over Reaves, Beverly ran into him full-bore, shoving the big man to the ground. Lakers and Suns players were suddenly on the verge of exchanging blows. Referees ejected Beverley, gave Ayton a tech, and whistled Booker for a foul.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button