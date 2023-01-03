Lakers News: NBA Writer Proposes Trade To Send LeBron James to Warriors – All Lakers

Ever since Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James spoke out last week against his team’s utter mediocrity following yet another dispiriting loss, this time a 112-98 defeat against his former Miami Heat club, Voices around the NBA have been abuzz about the possibility of a trade that could return James to Championship contention.

Sam Quinn of CBS Sports suggests that the two favorites to land The Chosen One, still one of the league’s best scorers at age 38, are his old stomping grounds in Miami (a possibility that others have pitched) and the club against whom his Cleveland Cavaliers faced off in the NBA Finals from 2015-18: the Golden State Warriors.

