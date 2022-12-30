Lakers News: NBA Writer Predicts LA Has Two All-Stars, But Only One Starter – All Lakers

The Lakers are underperforming for the second straight season. They currently sit at 14-20 as the 13th seed in the Western Conference, fighting to stay relevant in the playoff picture. Usually, a team like that wouldn’t have even one All-Star, let alone two. But the Lakers aren’t like most teams.

The Lakers are very top-heavy, led by superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Fully healthy, they were actually playing some pretty good basketball. But since Davis went down with a foot injury that’s going to sideline him indefinitely, they’ve gone just 2-4.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button