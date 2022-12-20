Lakers News: NBA Twitter Goes Off Against LA’s Scrub-Heavy Lineups Vs. Phoenix – All Lakers

If last night’s game was any indication, your Los Angeles Lakers might be in for some tough sledding with Anthony Davis on the shelf indefinitely. I wonder if they regret giving up quite that many draft picks on that fateful summer night in 2019…

With no Davis, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook or Austin Reaves on the floor, LA started out flat against a Phoenix Suns team missing two starters of its own in Devin Booker and Cameron Johnson, and never recovered. The final margin: 130-104, Suns.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button