Lakers News: NBA Twitter Chastises Rob Pelinka After LA’s Miserable Shooting Night – All Lakers

During a brutal 123-109 defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors in Chase Arena, your Los Angeles Lakers frequently looked outgunned, outworked, and just outclassed to kick off what could be a long 2022-23 season. LA struggled to hold onto the rock, turning over the ball a whopping 21 times. Although the team did look somewhat scrappier on defense, Los Angeles put on a woeful jump-shooting performance. LA’s depth looked particularly weak, as the club’s three priciest players accounted for 77 of its total points.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button