Lakers News: NBA Twitter Aghast At Insane Officiating In LA’s Loss To Boston – All Lakers

Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers battled mightily against the Boston Celtics, but at the end of the day, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and, uh, the evening’s officiating crew proved to be too much for LA to handle. Los Angeles fell to their arch rivals in overtime, 125-121.

The most egregious gaffe happened at the very end of regulation, when 19-time All-Star LA power forward LeBron James was fouled on a drive by Boston All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum. The officiating crew has hand opted not to call the foul, and allowed the game to continue into overtime. They have since conceded their mistake.

