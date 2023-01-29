Lakers News: NBA Ref Admits He Missed Critical Call That Would Have Swinged Loss To Celtics – All Lakers

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers lost a 125-121 overtime Heartbreaker against the Boston Celtics in the most agonizing way possible.

With the score tied 105-105 in TD Garden, LA All-Star power forward LeBron James drove into the paint to score what would have been a game-winning layup. All-Star Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum fouled The Chosen One’s left arm, preventing the layup.

James was, understandably, outraged:

Attendant officials disregarded the contact and let the clock expire, sending the game into overtime with all the momentum clearly on the home team’s side. Los Angeles head Coach Darvin Ham, having already had to Burn his Lone coach’s challenge on another unfortunate call from the game refs, was unable to contest this critical gaffe.

Just minutes after the game, referee crew chief Eric Lewis conceded that he and his team had made a mistake, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

“There was contact,” Lewis acknowledged. “At the time, during the game, we did not see a foul. The crew missed the play.”

Amidst the subsequent Chaos on the Hardwood as time expired, starting Los Angeles shooting guard Patrick Beverley Borrowed a camera from a courtside photographer and tried to show an official Tatum’s foul. For his efforts, he was assessed a tech.

“His actions were inappropriate in addressing resentment to a non-call,” Lewis said. “That was part of his inappropriate actions.”

LA will get its next chance to score its first win of this new road trip on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets.