Lakers News: NBA Ref Admits He Missed Critical Call That Would Have Swinged Loss To Celtics – All Lakers

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers lost a 125-121 overtime Heartbreaker against the Boston Celtics in the most agonizing way possible.

With the score tied 105-105 in TD Garden, LA All-Star power forward LeBron James drove into the paint to score what would have been a game-winning layup. All-Star Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum fouled The Chosen One’s left arm, preventing the layup.

