Lakers News: NBA Puts Patrick Beverley On Notice For Flopping – All Lakers

Lakers News: NBA Puts Patrick Beverley On Notice For Flopping

The NBA has announced that it has given starting Los Angeles Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley a warning for a violation of its anti-flopping policy.

The league’s announcement included a video link to the offending moment in question during Friday night’s 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Beverley, guarding former Minnesota teammate Taurean Prince near the sideline, egregiously falls backwards as Prince prepares to pass the ball. Replays from multiple angles indicate that Beverley, indeed, did not actually come into contact with Prince at all.

