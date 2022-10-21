Lakers News: NBA On TNT Twitter Broadcasters Chastise Team Construction – All Lakers

Another night, another Los Angeles Lakers loss. Last night, the team that got the best of them was LA’s second-favorite NBA franchise, the Clippers, led in scoring by Paul George, ex-Laker Ivica Zubac, John Wall and Kawhi Leonard. The Lakers nearly mounted an improbable fourth-quarter comeback, but the Clippers did just enough to win in the end, 103-97. With the defeat, the Lakers are now 0-2. And many are blaming team vice president Rob Pelinka for his strange roster construction choices during two consecutive offseasons now.

