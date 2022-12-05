Lakers News: NBA Names Anthony Davis Western Conference Player Of The Week – All Lakers

The NBA has honored Los Angeles Lakers All-Star center Anthony Davis as its Western Conference Player Of The Week, the league announced. Brooklyn Nets All-NBA forward Kevin Durant was named the league’s Eastern Conference Player Of The Week.

Over that timeline, Davis has averaged 37.8 points on .652/.625/.857 shooting splits, 13 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks per game, while his team has gone 3-1.

Thus far for his 11th NBA season, the 29-year-old superstar is averaging 28.6 points while shooting 59% from the floor and 83.2% from the free-throw line, a league-leading 12.8 rebounds, 2.6 dimes, 2.4 blocks, and 1.4 steals per contest.

