Lakers News: NBA Last Two-Minute Report Confirms Referees Missed Foul Call Against Dallas – All Lakers

Well, Los Angeles Lakers fans, if you think your Lakers may have been denied some potentially game-sealing Charity stripe tries at some point during a chippy 119-115 double-overtime loss against the Dallas Mavericks, the NBA agrees with you.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports that the NBA released its Last Two Minutes Report for the bout today.

The league decided that Mavericks small forward Tim Hardaway Jr. did not foul Lakers small forward Troy Brown Jr. while blocking this attempt at a buzzer-beating triple in regulation, despite TBJ’s passive aggressive postgame protests:

