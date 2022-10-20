Lakers News: NBA Fans Clamoring For Buddy Hield-To-LA Trade – All Lakers

Following your Los Angeles Lakers’ 123-109 opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors, NBA fans all over the Twittersphere thought the club needed a Massive Perimeter shooting upgrade.

And everyone had one candidate in mind: Indiana Pacers shooting guard Buddy Hield. The 6’4″ guard is a career 39.8% shooter on 7.6 attempts per game from beyond the three-point arc. He split the 2021-22 season between the Sacramento Kings and Indiana, averaging 15.6 points a game on .406/.366 /.874 shooting splits. Though a sub-par defender (ie not someone who would help with LA’s second-biggest problem this year), Hield is an elite long range sniper, and would thrive playing off gravity-warping players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

