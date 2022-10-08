Lakers News: NBA Expert’s Proposed Draymond Green-To-Lakers Deal – All Lakers

What if Myles Turner isn’t the best defensive-oriented big man the Lakers could add in a Russell Westbrook trade? What if LeBron James’s new Buddy Draymond Green (LBJ was even invited to his wedding) joined LA instead this season?

The four-time Champion Golden State Warriors power forward got into a physical fight with sharpshooting reserve guard Jordan Poole recently in practice, which the team tried to play down this week before a TMZ video was leaked today that showed Green violently punching Poole in the face. Both players are eligible for lucrative long-term extensions this year, although it is unclear if that was the source of the tension between them.

