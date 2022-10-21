Lakers News: NBA Expert Discusses The Continued Growth Of 2020 Lakers Champ Kyle Kuzma – All Lakers

Could Kyle Kuzma contend for his next title before the team that drafted him does?

Bally Sports Reporter Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson thinks it’s a possibility. Appearing on Stadium TV’s Live On The Line program and Bally Sports Network, Robinson wondered if the ex-Laker, who won a title with LA in 2020,

When asked to name some Fringe Eastern Conference contenders, Robinson offered up the Cleveland Cavaliers and another, more surprising addition to the conversation: Kuzma’s Washington Wizards.

“I think their core, I spent some time with them during their Media Day… The thing that I really like about them is the fact that added Monte Poole, but they have a core that includes Kyle Kuzma, Kristpas Porzingis and of course Bradley Beal. These guys have really been spending a lot of time in Los Angeles together during the offseason and getting things right.”

During his first game of the 2022-23 season last night, a 114-107 Wizards win on the Pacers’ home floor, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Kuzma enjoyed an eye-popping, stat-stuffing evening. He scored 22 points on 8-of-19 field goal shooting, pulled down 13 rebounds, dished out two assists and blocked two shots in 34:30 minutes of action.

As you’ll no doubt recall, your Los Angeles Lakers, in their infinite wisdom, opted to ship out Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and a 2021 first-round draft pick in a deal that netted them Russell Westbrook, a player they may need to use two of their own future draft picks to get rid of, plus some future second-round draft equity.

Beal scored 23 points, dished out six assists, pulled down five rebounds. Porzingis had 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

This Writer is skeptical that the Wizards can actually emerge out of the East, but they do boast a fun, formidable Big Three, assuming Kuzma can keep this up.