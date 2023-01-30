Lakers News: Magic Johnson Chides Referees For Missed Foul Call Against Boston – All Lakers

On Saturday, the referees at TD Garden blew one of the most obvious calls which left many around the league in shock, as the Lakers took an overtime loss to the Boston Celtics 125-121.

With five seconds left in regulation, the game was all tied up at 105. LeBron James drove to the bucket and was clearly fouled by Celtics star Jayson Tatum on the arm, but there was no whistle.

Following the missed call, the four-time NBA Champion was in complete disbelief. The following day, Lakers legend, Magic Johnson, even stepped in and shared his two cents on Twitter:

