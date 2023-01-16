Lakers News: LeBron James Will Play For Shorthanded LA Against Philadelphia – All Lakers

Your Los Angeles Lakers are getting in one 29-point per game scoring reinforcement Tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers! This is excellent news for the club’s odds of securing an actual home win.

Marc Stein reports that All-Star LA power forward LeBron James will now be available to suit up for tonight’s bout. He had previously been listed as merely probable, while he continues to deal with a sore left ankle.

