Lakers News: LeBron James Trade That Could Create New NBA Big Three – All Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers superstar power forward LeBron James, well on his way to a record-tying 19th All-Star appearance this season, has made no secret of the fact that he is frustrated with his team’s roster construction.

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com writes that several league executives are contemplating trade packages to pitch to LA, just in case James continues to be frustrated with his club into the summer, to the point where he might demand a trade.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button