Los Angeles Lakers superstar power forward LeBron James, well on his way to a record-tying 19th All-Star appearance this season, has made no secret of the fact that he is frustrated with his team’s roster construction.

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com writes that several league executives are contemplating trade packages to pitch to LA, just in case James continues to be frustrated with his club into the summer, to the point where he might demand a trade.

Deveney thinks one destination that could make sense for both sides is the Brooklyn Nets, a starry club fronted by All-NBA forward Kevin Durant and LBJ’s old Cleveland Cavaliers sidekick, antisemitic jerk Kyrie Irving.