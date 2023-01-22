Lakers News: LeBron James Trade That Could Create New NBA Big Three – All Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers superstar power forward LeBron James, well on his way to a record-tying 19th All-Star appearance this season, has made no secret of the fact that he is frustrated with his team’s roster construction.
Sean Deveney of Heavy.com writes that several league executives are contemplating trade packages to pitch to LA, just in case James continues to be frustrated with his club into the summer, to the point where he might demand a trade.
Deveney thinks one destination that could make sense for both sides is the Brooklyn Nets, a starry club fronted by All-NBA forward Kevin Durant and LBJ’s old Cleveland Cavaliers sidekick, antisemitic jerk Kyrie Irving.
“LeBron would have to be interested in playing with Kevin Durant,” one Rival Western Conference Rival executive told Deveney. “Both of those guys, at this point of their careers, they have been such great competitors and both of them want to finish out their time in the NBA strong, want to change the narrative a little bit on the way the last few years have gone. They have never been very close as friends, but they have a lot of respect for each other. But, do you trade Kyrie? Probably, if they wanted to do a trade, they’d move Ben Simmons to LA but Simmons is a clutch [Sports] guy so you’d have to see how that plays out.”
