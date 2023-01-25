Lakers News: LeBron James Makes Scoring History Tuesday Against Clippers – All Lakers

LeBron James made scoring history Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Well, not that history. He’s still just under 200 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list. But he made a different kind of history, one that shows just how dominant he is as a scorer.

On Tuesday against the Clippers, LeBron scored over 40 points. While that’s impressive for many reasons, the biggest story around it is the history that it made. With his 40-point performance, LeBron has officially recorded a 40-point game against every single NBA franchise.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button