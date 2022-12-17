Lakers News: LeBron James, Key Bench Players Help LA Blow Out Nuggets 126-108 – All Lakers

Your Los Angeles Lakers lost their best player at the end of the first half of their home game Tonight against the Denver Nuggets, but since their second-best player was LeBron James, they still managed to run away with a blowout in the second half.

The final margin: 126-108.

All-NBA Lakers center Anthony Davis had looked to be well on his way to another 25+ point, 10+ rebound performance, when he landed awkwardly on his ankle while making a reverse layup in the first quarter tonight. The 6’10” big man tried valiantly to play through it but finally exited the Crypto.com Arena floor to head back to the Lakers team Locker room for further examination.

