Lakers News: LeBron James Just Missed Out On Yet Another NBA Honor – All Lakers

Lakers News: LeBron James Just Missed Out On Yet Another NBA Honor

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James apparently just missed out on extending his NBA-record Player of the Week award tally this past week.

The NBA announced Yesterday that James numbered among the runners-up for the Western Conference Player of the Week from December 26th-January 1st. Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic won his second consecutive POW award, thanks to his absolutely insane averages of 48.7 points, 13 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks across three contests last week (the Mavericks went 3-0 in that run).

