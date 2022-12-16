Lakers News: LeBron James Is On The Cusp Of Entering The All-Time Top 10 In This Historic Stat – All Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star small forward LeBron James is on the verge of crashing into yet another NBA top 10 list.

James currently is ranked 11th in the league for all-time steals with 2,161, just one steal behind the No. 10-ranked Hakeem Olajuwon. James Ranks in the top 10 in several key NBA counting categories, including combined regular season and playoff points (first, with 45,223 points), regular season points (second), all-time regular season minutes played (third), double-doubles ( fifth — Lakers teammate Russell Westbrook is first, while Magic Johnson is third), assists (sixth), made three-pointers (10th), regular season games played (14th).

The Chosen One is currently averaging 1.3 steals a night, meaning that he could easily at least match The Dream’s 2,162 mark this evening.

There of course is one major caveat to all this: the NBA and ABA both started recording steals only during the 1973–74 season, meaning that the swipes of defensive studs like Boston Celtics center Bill Russell and Philadelphia Warriors/Philadelphia 76ers/Los Angeles Lakers big man Wilt Chamberlain were never counted.

Milwaukee Bucks/Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who is currently ranked No. 114 with his 1160 steals, did not have steals tabulated for his first four seasons while with the Bucks.

During his first NBA decade, James was a defensive menace, showing himself to be one of the most lethal players along the perimeter. He has made six All-Defensive Teams, including five First Teams. Over the course of his second NBA decade, James began conserving his energy a bit on the defensive end during his teams’ regular season runs, although he would typically step up in his coverage assignments during the playoffs.

James could make the cut as early as tonight, when LA will strive to fend off the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena.