Lakers News: LeBron James Is On The Cusp Of Entering The All-Time Top 10 In This Historic Stat – All Lakers

Lakers News: LeBron James Is On The Cusp Of Entering The All-Time Top 10 In This Historic Stat

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star small forward LeBron James is on the verge of crashing into yet another NBA top 10 list.

James currently is ranked 11th in the league for all-time steals with 2,161, just one steal behind the No. 10-ranked Hakeem Olajuwon. James Ranks in the top 10 in several key NBA counting categories, including combined regular season and playoff points (first, with 45,223 points), regular season points (second), all-time regular season minutes played (third), double-doubles ( fifth — Lakers teammate Russell Westbrook is first, while Magic Johnson is third), assists (sixth), made three-pointers (10th), regular season games played (14th).

.

