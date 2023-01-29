Lakers News: LeBron James Furious About NBA Officiating This Season – All Lakers

In the waning seconds of regulation last night against the Boston Celtics, with the game knotted at 105-105, Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James drove inside the paint for what would have been a game-tying layup. His defender, Boston Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum, appeared to foul his left arm on the drive.

NBA referees felt differently, and opted not to call a foul. Understandably, Los Angeles was aggrieved at this decision. The game went to overtime, where Boston eventually closed LA out, 125-121. In the hours following the bout, the officiating crew acknowledged they missed the call.

