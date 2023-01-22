Lakers News: LeBron James Enters Rare NBA Air Defensively – All Lakers

LeBron James continues to be in a category of his own and clearly still has plenty left in the tank. The scoring record will be broken despite being known as a pass first player, James has recorded over 10 thousand rebounds and assists in his career but his defense is what is now breaking records.

In a win against the Grizzlies, James truly defines once again what it means to do it all for your team as he reached a threshold of 2 thousand steals and 1 thousand blocks for his career. This marks the third player to ever reach the milestones together, pairing him up with Hall of Famers Hakeem Olajuwon and Karl Malone.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button