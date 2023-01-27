Lakers News: LeBron James Climbs Further Up Another All-Time NBA List – All Lakers

Whether it’s points, rebounds, assists, steals or blocks, LeBron James can do it all. While James is known for his elite paint scoring and passing abilities, James has been in the league long enough to be considered one of the best 3-point shooters of all time.

While he isn’t in the same conversation as guys like Stephen Curry, Ray Allen, Reggie Miller or Damian Lillard, James has made enough 3-pointers to be in the top 10. In Wednesday’s win against the Spurs, James passes Jamal Crawford to move up to ninth on the all-time 3-pointers made list.

