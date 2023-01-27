Lakers News: LeBron James Climbs Further Up Another All-Time NBA List – All Lakers

Whether it’s points, rebounds, assists, steals or blocks, LeBron James can do it all. While James is known for his elite paint scoring and passing abilities, James has been in the league long enough to be considered one of the best 3-point shooters of all time.

While he isn’t in the same conversation as guys like Stephen Curry, Ray Allen, Reggie Miller or Damian Lillard, James has made enough 3-pointers to be in the top 10. In Wednesday’s win against the Spurs, James passes Jamal Crawford to move up to ninth on the all-time 3-pointers made list.

The lists consists of four current players including James (Curry, Lillard and James Harden) so it’s safe to assume he won’t be rising up the ranks too fast. However, to be mentioned in the same category as some of these elite shooters, especially as Curry continues to reach a number no NBA player may ever reach, only adds to his Hall of Fame legacy.

The argument is becoming harder to shy away from calling James the GOAT. For many Michael Jordan will always be the GOAT, but once James shatters the scoring record and easily surpasses Jordan in every major statistical category what arguments are left?

While the arguments continue to fly in, James continues to redefine what it means to be at the end of your career. Even after spending 20 seasons in the league, James continues to average nearly 30 points a game while shooting just over 30% from the 3-point line.