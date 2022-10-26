Lakers News: LeBron James Among NBA Stars With Ownership Stake In Mitchell & Ness – All Lakers

LeBron James continues to expand his diverse business portfolio!

In the latest announced move, the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward and his business partner, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, have been added, along with a bunch of other big names (basketball and otherwise), to the ownership group of Athletic apparel mainstay Mitchell & Ness, according to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.

