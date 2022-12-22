Lakers News: Latest Injury Report Spells Trouble for Purple and Gold – All Lakers

Tonight, your 13-17 Los Angeles Lakers will do their darnedest to defeat the Sacramento Kings, who at 16-13 currently occupy the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

LA will of course continue to be without Anthony Davis as the All-NBA center continues to get tests on his meddlesome and mysterious right foot injury. That kinda hurts their chances of nabbing a road win tonight, seeing as how he’s their best player and all.

