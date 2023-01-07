Lakers News: LA Officially Signing Longtime NBA Swingman To 10-Day Deal – All Lakers

Your Los Angeles Lakers have officially signed veteran swingman Sterling Brown to a 10-day deal, the team announced in a press release.

News that LA was moving towards adding the 6’5″ shooting guard/small forward was first reported by Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic this morning.

Given that the Lakers are going to be without two of their best non-LeBron James wings for at least the next two weeks, the fact that the team will be spelling them with a player at their position makes sense.

