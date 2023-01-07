Lakers News: LA Officially Signing Longtime NBA Swingman To 10-Day Deal – All Lakers

Your Los Angeles Lakers have officially signed veteran swingman Sterling Brown to a 10-day deal, the team announced in a press release.

News that LA was moving towards adding the 6’5″ shooting guard/small forward was first reported by Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic this morning.

Given that the Lakers are going to be without two of their best non-LeBron James wings for at least the next two weeks, the fact that the team will be spelling them with a player at their position makes sense.

Brown, 27, was selected with the 46th pick in the 2017 draft out of Southern Methodist University, where he earned Second-Team All-AAC honors as a senior. He is perhaps most notable for his three seasons logged as a reserve for several quality Milwaukee Bucks clubs. from 2017-2020, before he ultimately moved on to back-to-back stints with two different Texas clubs, the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks, from 2020-2022.

The Mavericks flipped Brown back to the Rockets during the 2022 offseason as part of a package to acquire center Christian Wood. His contract was subsequently traded again, still during the offseason, to the Oklahoma City Thunder in another multi-player transaction. The Thunder ultimately released him ahead of their preseason. Brown then signed on with the Toronto Raptors’ NBA G League affiliate club, the Raptors 905, last month.

Last year with Dallas, he averaged 3.3 points on .381/.304/.933 shooting splits across 12.8 minutes a night. He also chipped in three rebounds. He could get some real Burn off the bench with Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves now sidelined for at least two weeks.

Brown also has a connection with a former two-time Lakers champ, as he is the younger brother of Kobe Bryant/Pau Gasol-era reserve shooting guard Shannon Brown.