Lakers News: LA Insider On The Likelihood Of A Russell Westbrook Trade – All Lakers

Russell Westbrook spent the better part of the last six months with his name at the center of trade rumors. Then, almost suddenly, those Rumors disappeared.

Westbrook was playing much better basketball in his new role as the team’s six man, and seemed to be sparking a Lakers team that really needed it. His play — combined with his expiring contract — ended up being more valuable for the Lakers, especially since the alternative likely involved trading a future first-round pick.

