Lakers News: Is Dwight Howard’s NBA Career Over? – All Lakers

Lakers News: Is Dwight Howard's NBA Career Over?

Recent Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard has not yet landed on an NBA team, with league training camps set to open in just three weeks.

After LA signed young free agent centers Thomas Bryant and Damian Jones this summer, it appeared that the writing was on the wall forward Howard: Rob Pelinka and his front office were ready to move on. Los Angeles does currently have at least two available spots on its standard 15-man roster, but the team needs shooters more than it does a post-oriented old big man, especially one who may be the third pure center on its depth chart.

