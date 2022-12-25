Lakers News: Hubie Brown’s Expectations For Lakers-Mavericks Christmas Match – All Lakers

89-year-old head coach-turned-longtime ABC/ESPN commentator Hubie Brown spoke with Jamie Hancock of The Dallas Morning News about his expectations for your injury-depleted Los Angeles Lakers when they face off against the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day, which they will broadcast.

“There are plenty of great games, great people and great associations, but it’s always special,” Brown said of the NBA’s marquee slate of Christmas games. He has supplied commentary for the yuletide contests since 2004. “The building [on Christmas games] is always electric. It’s always two excellent teams, playing with the real stars of the league.”

