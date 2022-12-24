Lakers News: How LA’s Third Quarter Rally Fell Short Against Charlotte – All Lakers

Last night unfortunately proved to be a bit of a wake-up call for Los Angeles Lakers fans. Despite missing All-NBA center Anthony Davis, their best player, the 13-19 Lakers were hosting the miserable 9-25 Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena, and were otherwise mostly healthy (Juan Toscano-Anderson excluded).

The team could not quite secure a win at home against a terrible team, losing the contest 134-130. If LA can’t win a “gimme” game, and/or if backup center Thomas Bryant misses extended time after having to leave the contest in its fourth quarter, then what can LA win in what could be a long stretch without Anthony Davis?

