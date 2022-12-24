Lakers News: How LA’s Third Quarter Rally Fell Short Against Charlotte – All Lakers

Last night unfortunately proved to be a bit of a wake-up call for Los Angeles Lakers fans. Despite missing All-NBA center Anthony Davis, their best player, the 13-19 Lakers were hosting the miserable 9-25 Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena, and were otherwise mostly healthy (Juan Toscano-Anderson excluded).

The team could not quite secure a win at home against a terrible team, losing the contest 134-130. If LA can’t win a “gimme” game, and/or if backup center Thomas Bryant misses extended time after having to leave the contest in its fourth quarter, then what can LA win in what could be a long stretch without Anthony Davis?

Healthy Lakers All-Star LeBron James at least has been playing extremely well on offense over the team’s past six contests, averaging 32.7 points on 58% field goal shooting, plus 7.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

James explained how a third quarter comeback attempt didn’t quite save LA

“Getting down 16, getting up 16, whatever the case may be, [we] still gotta keep playing, keep maintaining focus just one possession at a time, and that’s what we did in the third,” James reflected. “We got down 16 then we made a substitution, the guys came in, gave us a Rally and just played some good basketball. And then when we got back in [we were] just trying to keep it going. We had chances [to win].”

Head Coach Darvin Ham called for a timeout after the Lakers had fallen to an 88-72 deficit, subbing in power forward Wenyen Gabriel for James, Russell Westbrook for Patrick Beverley (again, why is Patrick Beverley still playing Meaningful minutes, let alone starting? ), and Austin Reaves for Dennis Schroder.

That group at one point helped the Lakers get within five, 92-87, with 2:13 remaining in the third period.