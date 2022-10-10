Lakers News: Former LeBron James Rival Has Some Thoughts About Bronny James As An NBA Prospect – All Lakers

New York high school basketball Legend Lenny Cooke was such a prospect that he was once ranked higher nationally than Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James, still going strong at age 37, and 2021-22 Lakers power forward Carmelo Anthony, currently a 38-year-old -old free agent squarely in the role player phase of his career.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button