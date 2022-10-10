Lakers News: Former LeBron James Rival Has Some Thoughts About Bronny James As An NBA Prospect – All Lakers

New York high school basketball Legend Lenny Cooke was such a prospect that he was once ranked higher nationally than Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James, still going strong at age 37, and 2021-22 Lakers power forward Carmelo Anthony, currently a 38-year-old -old free agent squarely in the role player phase of his career.

Cooke, a 6’6″ swingman, went undrafted out of high school in 2002, though he was eventually selected by the National Basketball Development League (now the NBA G League) later that year. Aside from a brief Summer League stint for the Celtics , Cooke played professionally with a variety of non-NBA/non-D League Clubs stateside, plus teams in the Philippines and China.

Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson at Bally Sports Network recently spoke with Cooke about the next generation of the James clan, LBJ’s eldest son LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., now a 6’3″ senior point guard at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth .

Scroll to Continue

It turns out Cooke is a fan.

Here’s a key insight from Cooke during that conversation about Bronny:

“He’s a GOAT man, and his son has great potential to be a GOAT. He has everything to succeed… This is a cat that, yes his dad played in the NBA also. His role will be a little Tougher than ‘Bron’s .”

Bronny at present is not looking like the surefire prep-to-pro Lottery pick his father was. Accordingly, the Younger James is currently being courted heavily by the University of Memphis, Ohio State University and the University of Southern California.

Currently, the 17-year-old is ranked to be selected early in the second round from among his projected draft class. That could certainly change with some NCAA or NBA G League seasoning before he declares for the draft.