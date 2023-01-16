Lakers News: Former All-Star Makes Interesting ’90s Player Comp For Anthony Davis – All Lakers

Injured All-Star Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis may be nearing an actual on-court again, but for now, he remains sidelined. That hasn’t stopped anyone from reflecting on the eight-time All-Star’s greatness.

AD reminds former 14-year NBA point guard Kenny Anderson, a 1994 All-Star while with the then-New Jersey Nets, of his old New Jersey Nets teammate, 6’10” power forward/center Derrick Coleman. Anderson said as much in a career-spanning conversation with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports.

